Man thrashes wife to death in UP's Ballia, held

Ballia (UP), Mar 2 (PTI) A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife by hitting her with a stick following a dispute in Ballia district, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Mithun Sahani, a resident of Basantpur village under the Sukhpura police station limits, allegedly attacked his wife Parvati with a stick on the night of February 26, resulting in her death, police said.

Police, however, did not reveal the cause of the dispute that led to the incident.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father Sitaram Sahani, a resident of Rukunpur Manjhariya village, a case was registered against Mithun under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they said.

Ballia City Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Usman said the accused was arrested on Monday following a tip-off. He was apprehended near a canal on the road leading from Basantpur towards the university.

The police have also recovered the stick allegedly used in the crime on the basis of the accused's disclosure, the officer added.