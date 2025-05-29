Man threatens self-immolation outside CM Fadnavis' house; held

Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) Police have detained a 39-year-old man for threatening to immolate himself outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' residence here, officials said on Thursday.

The man reached outside the CM's official residence 'Varsha' in south Mumbai on Wednesday and threatened to set himself ablaze, but he was apprehended before he could take any such step, an official said.

The police also seized from him a bottle consisting of 100 ml petrol, he said.

The man, identified as Ajit Maidagi, resident of Solapur district, was upset as he had approached the Mantralaya (state secretariat) for some work but it was pending, the official said without elaborating.

The man was later taken to Malabar Hill police station and a case was registered against him, he said.

The police also counselled him, the official said. PTI DC GK