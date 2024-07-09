Man threatens to jump from 5th floor of Mantralaya building; held

Mumbai, Jul 9 (PTI) A dramatic scene unfolded at the Mantralaya here on Tuesday as a 55-year-old man threatened to jump off a fifth floor window, triggering panic for about half-an-hour before he was detained by police.

At around 3 pm, Arvind Patil, resident of Satara in Maharashtra, entered the secretariat's annex building in south Mumbai, went to its fifth floor, climbed a window ledge and sat there, demanding an inquiry into potholes and tree felling on the Karad-Chiplun national highway, an official said.

Officials requested him to get inside the building, fearing he may fall.

The man, however, threatened to jump off the building, following which police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot, the official said.

Fire brigade personnel tried to convince him not to take such a step and also put a net on the ground to catch him in case he jumped.

They also brought a vehicle to rescue him safely from the building, the official said.

Some fire brigade personnel then went to the fifth floor and after engaging the man in conversation, they succeeded in bringing him inside following which the police detained him, the official said.

The man was taken to the Marine Drive police station where he would be counselled, the official said. PTI DC GK