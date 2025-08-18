Man threatens to jump from water tank in Gonda over land dispute

Gonda (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) A man threatened to jump from a water tank near the Divisional Commissioner’s office over alleged encroachment on his land and was persuaded to come down after an hour-long effort, officials said.

Police said the incident occurred around 12:30 PM, coinciding with the weekly “Samadhan Diwas” (Grievance redressal Day). When Ram Kishun (35), a resident of Khargupur Chand, could not meet senior officials, he climbed atop the water tank.

A large crowd gathered as police, the additional magistrate and other officials rushed to the spot. The man repeatedly said that the officials should “deliver justice or I will jump”.

Kotwali Nagar Station House Officer Vivek Trivedi said the protest ended after an hour as officials assured action, persuading him to come down safely.

According to Kishun, his relatives — Jaishankar, Chandan and Nanhku — have allegedly encroached on his property, erected pillars on the land and blocked access to his house.

He claimed to have submitted four to five written complaints to the Colonelganj sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in the past month, but no action has been taken.

“The man has given a written complaint. The matter is being investigated, and action will be taken after verification,” Trivedi said. PTI CORR ABN ABN RT RT