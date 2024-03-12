Man threatens to shoot Nitish Kumar on social media, arrested

Patna, Mar 12 (PTI) The police on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old man, who was seen in a recent video on social media, threatening to shoot Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Law and Order (Patna) Krishna Murari Prasad said the accused was tracked down and arrested from his home at Barh on the outskirts of the city.

The deputy SP said, "We learnt about the video on February 14 and a case was lodged immediately at Kotwali Police Station. Two co-accused were arrested earlier." The police produced the main accused before a court and he is being sent to jail, Prasad said.

"It appears to be a case of a youngster aspiring for instant fame and taking a wrong step because of lack of proper guardianship," he added.

The accused, while being taken away to jail, admitted before the media that "in a fit of anger" he had said that he would shoot the chief minister "with a country-made pistol, in full public glare" and got the video posted on social media.

"But I am a student pursuing my studies in Mumbai. I had no such intentions. I beg to be forgiven. After all, did the CM not seek forgiveness after he said something improper in the state assembly," the accused added.

The allusion was to last year's infamous episode when Kumar, who is in his 70s, had ended up describing the act of human sexual intercourse, in graphic detail, on the floor of both Houses of the legislature.

The remarks, made to highlight better awareness of birth control measures among women who completed their school, had drawn widespread condemnation following which the veteran leader expressed regret inside as well as outside the House. PTI NAC BDC