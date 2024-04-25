Man thrown off 8th floor in money dispute in Delhi's Lodhi Colony; 2 held

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly abducting a 30-year-old man and throwing him to death from the eighth floor of a building in south Delhi over money, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Ahmad Salman, 29, and Dharmesh Malik, 33, they said. Salman was found to be involved in two criminal cases, including an attempt to murder, said an officer.

"We got to know that victim, identified as Chandan, took around Rs 8-9 lakh on high interest from Malik, but could not pay back due to which Malik and his associates were pressurising him," Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sanjay Bhatia said.

The officer said that on April 20 around 11 am, both Salman and Malik, along with their associates, kidnapped Chandan and his friend from Sarai Kale Khan in a car.

They took them to the eighth floor of the NDMC building in Lodhi Colony and demanded money, the officer said.

When Chandan asked for more time, the accused beat him and his friend. They then pushed Chandan from the same floor of the building and fled, police said.

A case was registered under sections 302 (murder), 365 (abduction), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intentions) of the IPC, and a team was formed to nab the accused.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, a tip-off was received and a trap was laid at Indirapuram in Ghaziabad from where the accused were nabbed, police said, adding, efforts are being made to nab the remaining accused.

Malik during interrogation claimed that Chandan was involved in opening and supplying fake bank accounts which were used in online frauds and betting, police said. PTI BM BM VN VN