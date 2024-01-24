Man throws acid on wife, her aunt also suffers burns

Muzaffaranagar (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) A man threw acid on his 28-year-old wife, injuring her and her aunt during a fight between the couple in this district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Dalhera village under Shahpur police station limits.

Circle Officer (CO) Gajendra Pal Singh said Parul Sharma and Anuj Sharma got married in 2023 but she had moved to live with her parents following a dispute with her husband just a few months after the marriage.

"Parul had returned to her in-laws' house with her maternal aunt Payal (45) on Tuesday. She had a fight with Anuj this morning after which he threw acid on Parul. Her aunt, who was sitting beside her, also suffered burns," the CO said.

Parul and her aunt were taken to a nearby hospital after the incident, Singh said.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code and he has been arrested, the official said. PTI COR CDN CK