Man throws inflammable substance at wife, injures her; booked

Thane, Jul 30 (PTI) A 34-year-old woman suffered burn injuries after her husband threw some inflammable substance on her following a quarrel in Shil village in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Based on the complaint by the victim, the police on Monday registered an FIR under sections 118 (1) (cause grievous hurt), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 352 (intentional insult to provoke) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused, an official said.

The accused, Prakash F Chavan (40), picked up a quarrel with his wife in the wee hours of July 24 and threw some inflammable substance at her, causing burns on her face and body, he said.

The woman underwent treatment at a local hospital, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far. PTI COR MVG ARU