Man throws liquid on Kejriwal during rally, detained; AAP points finger at BJP

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) In a security scare, a man splashed some liquid on Arvind Kejriwal during his 'padyatra' in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Saturday, with AAP claiming that it was spirit and the "attacker" wanted to set the party supremo afire.

While police said water was thrown at Kejriwal during the public event that was organised without their permission, the BJP strongly refuted Chief Minister Atishi's accusation that the accused was a worker of the saffron party.

AAP lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for the incident and said this is the third "attack" on Kejriwal in the last 35 days.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Ashok Jha, a serving bus marshal at Delhi Transport Corporation's Khanpur Depot, has been detained.

"Further examination of the person is in progress to find out the reasons behind this act," a statement from the Delhi Police stated.

Sources claimed that Jha (41), during interrogation, said that he was frustrated as he was not getting his salary for the past six months.

Jha claimed that during the formation of AAP, he gave a donation to the party, but was upset with its "fake promises", the sources said.

The AAP national convener was holding the padayatra in the Savitri Nagar area that falls under the Greater Kailash assembly segment.

Police said that around 5.50 pm Kejriwal was shaking hands with some followers standing behind a cordon when Jha attempted to throw water on him. He was immediately caught as the police staff were nearby, they said.

Kejriwal and the security personnel accompanying him were later seen wiping their faces.

Proper police deployment, both in plain clothes along with rope party for crowd control and in uniform, was made, the statement said.

At a press conference, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the man held for attacking Kejriwal had a matchbox in his hand. He claimed the liquid that fell on Kejriwal and him was spirit as they could smell it and an attempt was made to "burn him (Kejriwal) alive".

"A man threw spirit on him. We could smell it and there was an attempt to burn him (Kejriwal) alive. The man was carrying spirit in one hand and a matchbox in the other hand. He threw spirit that fell on Kejriwal and me... but he could not start the fire. Our alert volunteers and the public caught him," he claimed.

In a post on X, Bharadwaj also alleged that the attacker was connected with the BJP.

After the incident, Kejriwal targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying he should try to stop crime in Delhi instead of stalling his march.

"Will crime in Delhi reduce if you stop me? Will shoot-outs in Delhi spot... will women and businessmen become safe...," he said on X.

Chief Minister Atishi alleged that a BJP worker attacked Kejriwal and claimed the saffron party seems to be frustrated after losing the Delhi elections for a third time.

"Today, in broad daylight, a BJP worker attacked @ArvindKejriwal ji. BJP is seen to be frustrated after losing the Delhi elections for the third time. BJP people, the public in Delhi will take revenge for such cheap acts. Last time, the BJP got eight seats, this time Delhi people will give BJP zero seats," she said in a post on X.

AAP had earlier alleged that some "BJP goons" tried to attack Kejriwal during his padyatra in Vikaspuri in October.

"Delhi is facing a complete breakdown of law and order under the BJP's rule," it said, adding that if the former chief minister is not safe in the national capital, where will the common man go? The Delhi Police comes under the purview of the Union home ministry.

The BJP strongly refuted the AAP's accusations.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the incident of throwing "water" on Kejriwal was an old tactic of the AAP. "Delhiites are asking why such incidents happen with him only", he said.

Party spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the BJP condemns any kind of violence. But as Delhi BJP chief earlier pointed out, a "demoralised" Kejriwal could plan something like this to claim an attack on him and that suspicion has now been proved, he said.

AAP leaders hit out at the BJP for the incident.

Its Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said that Kejriwal raised his voice against the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Delhi on Friday, and he faced the "cowardly" attack the next day.

"This is highly condemnable. There is no place for violence in democratic politics. Arvind Kejriwal has the blessings of crores of people," he said. PTI ALK/VIT BUN NSD NSD