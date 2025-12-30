Man tied to electric post, beaten over loan dispute in Kerala, two held

Palakkad (Kerala), Dec 30 (PTI) A financial feud took a violent turn after a 30-year-old man was tied to an electric post and assaulted, following which two people were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The incident in Thenari, Okarampallam, occurred on the same night a migrant labourer from Chattisgarh was lynched on December 17, they said here.

Two persons, Sreekesh and Girish, were arrested in connection with the case. Those arrested are known to be friends of the victim, identified as Vipin.

Initial investigations suggest that the violence stemmed from a dispute over a loan taken at interest.

According to accounts, the culprits allegedly first overpowered Vipin, tied his hands and legs with a towel, and then bound him to an electric post on a public road.

Once immobilised, he was beaten with sticks.

Police said they initially registered a case suo motu, and the arrests were made after the victim later came forward with a formal complaint.

They were produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

On December 17, Ramnarayan, a native of Chhattisgarh, had died after allegedly being assaulted by a group of men who accused him of theft at Kizhakeattappallam near Walayar. PTI TGB TGB ROH