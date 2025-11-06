Man tied to tree, thrashed in UP; several booked after video goes viral

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) Several people, five of them named in the FIR, were booked on Thursday in Shamli district for allegedly tying a 22-year-old man to a tree and thrashing him, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred on October 27 in Hasanpur Luhari village under the Thana Bhawan Police Station limits.

The victim, identified as Sachin Saini, was allegedly assaulted by Suraj, Ankur, Lilu, Harsh, and Chote.

On Wednesday, a video of the purported incident surfaced on social media, showing a man being beaten tied to a tree.

Police questioned Saini and filed a case.

The motive behind the assault is still under investigation, and efforts are underway to arrest the accused, Circle Officer (CO) Jitender Singh said.