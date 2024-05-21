Man tied up with ropes, beaten to death with sticks in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Jaipur, May 21 (PTI) A group of men kidnapped a youth, tied him up with ropes and beat him to death using sticks in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday.

Purported videos of the assault which have been shot by the accused have surfaced online, they said.

Jhunjhunu Superintendent of Police Rajarshi Verma said the incident happened on Thursday in Surajgarh Police Station area. The accused made a video while assaulting Rameshwar Valmiki (27), he said.

Deependra alias Chintu, Praveen Kumar alias PK, Subhash alias Chintu, Satish alias Sukh, Praveen alias Baba have already been arrested in the case, Verma said.

Deependra was a history-sheeter of Surajgarh Police Station, the SP said.

The accused kidnapped Valmiki from his house, took him to a place where they tied him up and beat him with sticks so much that he died, he added.

The victim's elder brother Kaluram registered a complaint on the matter, police said. PTI SDA SKY SKY