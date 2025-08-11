Man ties wife's body to motorcycle after fatal accident in Nagpur; video goes viral

Nagpur, Aug 11 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was forced to tie his wife's body to his motorcycle after she was run over by a speeding truck on a highway in Maharashtra's Nagpur, as no passing vehicle came to his aid, police said on Monday.

A video of the heartbreaking incident, which took place on the Nagpur-Jabalpur national highway on August 9, has surfaced on social media.

The police reportedly shot the video before they stopped the two-wheeler.

According to the police, Amit Yadav, who hails from Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, was travelling with his wife Gyarsi, from Lonara in Nagpur to their village Karanpur in the neighbouring state, when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle.

As Gyarsi fell on the road, the truck ran over her and sped away, they said.

Although Yadav pleaded for help from passing motorists, none of them stopped, and left with no choice, he tied Gyarsi's body to the two-wheeler to take her home, police said.

A police van later intercepted the two-wheeler and took the body to the Indira Gandhi Medical College in Nagpur for a post-mortem.

In the viral video, Yadav can be seen riding the motorcycle with his wife's body tied to the pillion seat hanging precariously.

The police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a probe will be initiated in the matter, an official said. PTI COR ARU