Man trampled to death by elephant herd in Jharkhand

Giridih (Jharkhand), Dec 23 (PTI) A 59-year-old man was trampled to death by a herd of elephants in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Monday, a forest official said.

The incident happened at Belatand village under the jurisdiction of the Madhuban police station around 2 am when the family members of the victim were asleep, the official said.

The deceased was identified as Sikra Hembrom.

The deceased person's daughter-in-law said that the elephant herd entered their house after smashing one of its walls.

“I ran away with my son and daughter but my father-in-law could not escape and he was crushed to death by the elephants,” she said.

The forest department has provided Rs 40,000 to the family as immediate relief, the official said.