Man trampled to death by elephant in Jharkhand

Latehar (Jharkhand), Mar 6 (PTI) An elderly man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Jharkhand's Latehar district, a forest official said on Friday.

The incident happened around 10 pm on Thursday in Bhandar Toli village under the Chandwa Police Station limits, when he went outside his home to relieve himself, a senior officer said. The deceased was identified as Tibhru Ganjhu.

"According to the family, Ganjhu had gone out of the house at night to relieve himself. A wild elephant that had strayed from the forest suddenly attacked him," Chandwa forest range officer Nand Kumar Mehta said.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a forest team reached the village and provided immediate relief of Rs 40,000 to the next of kin of the deceased, he said.

The rest of the compensation amount will be provided to the family after completion of the official procedure, Mehta said.

The Jharkhand government provides Rs 4 lakh as compensation in case of the death of a person in an elephant attack. PTI CORR SAN BDC