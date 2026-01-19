Man trampled to death by elephant in Jharkhand's Bokaro

Bokaro (Jharkhand), Jan 19 (PTI) A vegetable dealer was trampled to death by an elephant in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred near Simrabeda Mahto Tola in the Mahuadanr police station area late on Sunday, when the jumbo attacked him, a police officer said. "The man was on his way home when he encountered an elephant at Kander. Locals claimed that the man was carrying vegetables in the four-wheeler. The jumbo encircled him with its trunk and brought him out of the vehicle and then trampled him to death," Bokaro divisional forest officer Sandeep Sinde said.

The DFO suspected that the door of the vehicle was open when the elephant attacked him.