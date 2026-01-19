Man trampled to death by elephant in Jharkhand''s Bokaro

Bokaro (Jharkhand), Jan 19 (PTI) A vegetable dealer was trampled to death by an elephant in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred near Simrabeda Mahto Tola in the Mahuadanr police station area late on Sunday, when the jumbo attacked him, a police officer said.

"The man was on his way home when he encountered an elephant at Kander. Our primary investigation suggests that his vehicle overturned, and when he came out of the four-wheeler, he was attacked by the elephant,” Bokaro divisional forest officer Sandeep Sinde told PTI.

The deceased was identified as Ravindra Dani, a resident of Murumtala in Ramgarh.

The villagers had warned the man about the presence of elephants on the route, but he did not listen to them, the DFO said, adding that the headlights of his vehicle carrying vegetables were not functioning.

Earlier, locals had claimed that the jumbo encircled him with its trunk and brought him out of the vehicle and then trampled him to death.

The police said the body was sent for post-mortem examinations on Monday morning, and a process to provide him compensation has also been initiated.

The Jharkhand government provides Rs 4 lakh as compensation for the death in an elephant attack.

Sinde alerted people that a herd of three to five jumbos are roaming on the Ramgarh-Bokaro border and urged them to avoid going out at night.

A quick response team has been deployed to ensure the safety of people, he added. PTI CORR SAN SAN BDC