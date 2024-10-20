Man trampled to death by elephant in Odisha's Sundergarh

Rourkela, Oct 20 (PTI) A man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Odisha's Sundergarh district, police said Sunday.

The incident happened at Kuanrmunda in Nuagaon on Saturday night when the man along with his friend was returning home after watching a cultural programme organised on the occasion of Laxmi Puja, they said.

The two men were walking back to their home when they came face to face with the elephant. It chased and as one of them fell, it trampled him to death. The elephant also attacked the other person and injured him critically, police said.

The injured person is undergoing treatment at the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH), said Forest Ranger Duryodhan Jerai.

On getting information about the incident, forest personnel went to the spot and managed to drive away the elephant, he said. PTI COR BBM BBM SOM