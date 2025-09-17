Man trampled to death by elephant in TN's Erode

Erode (Tamil Nadu) Sep 17 (PTI) A 38 year-old farm worker was killed after a wild elephant trampled him on Wednesday, Forest officials said.

According to Forest officials attached to Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), the victim Prabhu was employed in the land of Prakash where banana and coconut crops were raised by the owner.

Every night, Prabhu used to guard the land to prevent the entry of wild animals. On Wednesday morning a single elephant entered the land from the nearby forest area.

Prabhu, noticing the same, informed two neighbouring landowners and they also joined him and the three tried to scare the pachyderm by beating drums and bursting crackers.

The irritated animal retaliated and while being chased by it, Prabhu fell down and the elephant trampled him to death on the spot, officials added.