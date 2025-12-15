Man trampled to death by elephants in Jharkhand

Latehar (Jharkhand), Dec 15 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was trampled to death by a herd of elephants in Jharkhand's Latehar district, a forest official said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Bhaisadon village under Balumath Police Station limits on Sunday night when Aryan Lohra went outside his home to relieve himself, he said.

"A herd of 10-12 elephants was passing through the area on Sunday night when he was out to relieve himself. The man could not see the approaching elephants due to the darkness and was trampled by them," Balumath forest ranger Nand Kumar Mehta said.

He said the deceased's family was given an immediate relief of Rs 40,000, and the rest of the compensation will be provided after some official procedures.

In Jharkhand, Rs 4 lakh compensation is provided in case of death due to an elephant attack.

Mehta added that the body has been handed over to the Balumath Police Station for post-mortem examination.

The villagers expressed anger over the incident.

They demanded that the forest department drive the herds of elephants away from the village and find a permanent solution to prevent such incidents.