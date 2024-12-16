Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Kerala

Kochi, Dec 16 (PTI) A man died after allegedly being attacked by an elephant in Ernakulam district, police said on Monday.

The incident was reported from the forest-fringe village of Kuttampuzha on Monday night, they said.

The deceased man has been identified as Eldose, a 40-year-old native of Knachery here.

The incident occurred while he was walking home after reaching the area by a bus.

Police said his body was reportedly found by some local people after some time.

"There is a protest by local people in the area. We are trying to resolve it. Other details can be divulged only later," a police officer said.

He also said that the area used to witness frequent straying of wild animals. PTI LGK ROH