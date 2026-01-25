Man trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand's Bokaro

Bokaro, Jan 25 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in Darhabeda village in the Mahuatand police station area on Saturday night, they said.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Sandeep Sinde said, "A herd of five elephants is roaming in the area. Karamchand Soren was trampled to death after the herd brought down the wall of his house." His body was sent for post-mortem examination to the government hospital. His family was provided immediate relief of Rs 25,000, and further compensation will be extended after completion of official procedures.

A compensation of Rs 4 lakh is provided in the state in case of death due to an elephant attack, as per rules. PTI RPS COR RPS SOM