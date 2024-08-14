Man travelling in autorickshaw abducted in Kerala capital

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 14 (PTI) A man, suspected to have arrived at the international airport here, was allegedly kidnapped by a gang while travelling in an autorickshaw through the Kerala capital in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

The identity of the kidnapped man is yet to be ascertained and investigations are on, they said.

As per the statement of the autorickshaw driver, the man got into the vehicle from near the entrance of the airport.

A gang, which came in a car, suddenly stopped the autorickshaw when it reached near Sreekandeswaram area and forcefully shifted him to their vehicle and got away, police said quoting the driver.

"Investigations are going on based on the statement of the autorickshaw driver. According to him, the kidnapped man was talking in Tamil," a police officer added.

Police are yet to confirm whether the man came out of the airport and if he was carrying any luggage, the official added.