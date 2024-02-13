Man travelling to meet ailing father, families with kids stuck in traffic at Ghazipur border

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Arun Singh from Uttarakhand, on his way to visit his ailing father at a hospital here, was feeling helpless after being stuck for hours in a heavy traffic at the Ghazipur border.

"I'm travelling from Uttarakhand to meet my 78-year-old father who has been admitted in the Lok Nayak Hospital... My family and I have been struck here since 11 am. It is an extremely frustrating situation for us and we feel angry and helpless," Singh told PTI.

Like Singh, hundreds of commuters are stuck at the Ghazipur border which has been fortified with barbed wires, dumpers loaded with sand, and iron spikes to stop protesting farmers from entering the national capital.

Families travelling with kids are distressed as children are becoming restless without food and water. Besides, women commuters are facing difficulty in looking for public restrooms amid the heavy traffic.

Kanika, another commuter at the border, is tense that she would miss her flight.

"I wasn't aware of the situation. I have to catch a flight for Bengaluru and now I'm stuck in traffic which is moving at a snail's pace," she complained.

A family told PTI that they have been waiting in the long traffic since morning.

"We now feel frustrated and exhausted. We have small kids with us, they are also hungry. There is no food and water available nearby. What should we do?" said a member of the family.

"We are stuck in the middle of the road. There is no public toilet available nearby," a woman commuter travelling with her family said.

The traffic at the Ghazipur border is extended up to two kilometres with the service lane obstructed by barbed wires and trucks, creating a blockade that has hindered the movement.

The road heading towards Uttar Pradesh is accessible, providing an alternative route.

The affected roads connect Delhi with Bareilly, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Rishikesh, Dehradun, Mussoorie, Moradabad, and Nainital.

Farmers demanding a law on minimum support price for crops are marching towards Delhi after a meeting with a team of Union ministers over their demands remained inconclusive. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha said the farmers will head to Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands. PTI COR SJJ SJJ KVK KVK