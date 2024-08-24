Man tries to `abduct' toddler

Thane, Aug 24 (PTI) Police have started a probe after a man allegedly tried to abduct a two-and-half-years old girl from Vartak Nagar area here, an official said.

Around 9.30 am on Friday, an unidentified man, aged between 25-30 years, lured the child to an open area near the entrance of her building's terrace, he said.

The girl's mother, however, sensed that something was wrong, and quickly reached there.

The man then fled from the scene.

A case was registered under section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the BNS, and police were on the lookout for the suspect, the official added. PTI COR KRK