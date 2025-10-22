Man tries to block Union minister's car to give representation, pushed away by BJP workers

Kottayam (Kerala), Oct 22 (PTI) A man, who tried to give a representation to Union Minister Suresh Gopi by blocking his car on the road, was pushed away and forcibly shifted from there by BJP activists in this district on Wednesday.

The incident happened when Gopi was returning after taking part in a "kalungu samvadam", a public outreach programme, in the Pallikkathodu bus stand ground.

In the television visuals, it could be seen that a man was trying to run after the minister's car and pleading to stop the vehicle.

As the car was still about to move forward, the man was seen standing in front of it and requesting again.

Suddenly, a group of BJP activists, who reached the area, questioned his act and pushed him away.

One of the party workers even tried to manhandle him out of anger.

Some other people also came to the scene and tried to console the man who was in tears. The details about the man and the nature of his plea are yet to be known.

The minister didn't come out of his car or down the window glass when all these incidents happened.

Meanwhile, BJP district leader N Hari later lodged a complaint with the local police alleging a security breach in the issue and demanded a comprehensive investigation into it.

He alleged that a person suddenly jumped in front of the union minister's vehicle, and the responsibility for this lapse lies with the Home Department and the police officials.

The leader, in a statement, also questioned how someone could stop the minister's vehicle when he returned after attending a 90-minute meeting and didn't approach the helpdesk for submitting any representation earlier.

Police, however, denied a security lapse in the matter but said an investigation is underway.

A police officer said the minister's vehicle was moving slowly, and the man came in front of it and tried to give a representation. The party workers tried to push him away, the officer added.