Man tries to end his own life on Karnataka High Court premises

Bengaluru, April 3 (PTI) A man tried to end his life by allegedly slitting his throat with a knife on the premises of Karnataka High Court on Wednesday, police said.

The man was immediately rescued by the security staff on the court premises and rushed to a nearby hospital where he is under treatment, a senior police officer said.

"We don't know why he took such an extreme step. He entered court hall number one and slit his throat with a knife. Our security staff deployed inside saw it happen and immediately rescued him. He is hospitalised," he said.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, he added.