Man tries to free undertrial prisoner from courtroom, assaults cops; booked

Thane, Jan 29 (PTI) A 19-year-old man allegedly tried to free his friend, an undertrial prisoner, from the custody of police in a courtroom in Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Sujit Gupta, tried to communicate with Nagesh Dande through gestures in a courtroom of Kalyan court on Tuesday afternoon, following which police personnel asked him to leave the place.

Gupta abused police personnel and pushed them. During the commotion, he tried to free Dande from police custody, an official said.

Police overpowered Gupta and booked him under section 132 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from performing their duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police are scanning footage from CCTV cameras and recording statements of eyewitnesses to establish the sequence of events.

Further action would be taken based on the findings of the ongoing probe, the police official said. PTI COR NSK