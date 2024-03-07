Man tries to kill job aspirant teen in Thane

Thane, Mar 7 (PTI) A man allegedly tried to kill a 17-year-old job aspirant when the latter did not fulfil his demand for money in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The incident took place on Tuesday in Ulhasnagar when the victim, who is a resident of the area, was going with a friend to look for a job in a cloth shop.

The accused apprehended them on the way, claiming they were in his area, and demanded money, an official from Ulhasnagar police station said.

When the duo said they did not not have any money, the accused tried to attack the boy's friend.

Advertisment

As the boy rushed to save his friend, the accused stabbed him in the abdomen and thighs and later fled from the spot, the official said.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was hospitalised, he said.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt murder), 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, he added. PTI COR GK