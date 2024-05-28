Man tries to kill person by hitting him with car in Pune; detained

Pune, May 28 (PTI) Police have detained a man after he allegedly tried to kill a person by hitting him with his car in the wee hours of Tuesday in Maharashtra's Pune district, officials said.

The incident took place at around 1 am in Pimpri area after the accused found the victim was talking to the former's girlfriend, they said.

The accused, identified as Sushil Kale, got to know the victim was talking to his girlfriend in a locality in Pimpri, a police official said.

"The accused then went there and allegedly hit the victim with his car, injuring him. The victim was admitted to a hospital and was reported to be out of danger," the official from Pimpri Chinchwad police station said.

The accused was detained and booked under Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder), the police said. PTI SPK GK