Man tries to kill self after attacking female student inside Bengal varsity

Malda (WB), Jul 25 (PTI) A man attacked a woman post-graduate student with a knife inside a university in West Bengal's Malda district, before trying to kill himself with the same weapon on Thursday, an official said.

Both were admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital in critical condition.

The second-semester Mathematics department student of Gour Banga University was stabbed in the neck by the man, a former student of the varsity, outside her department.

Soon after, the man also thrust a knife into his own neck trying to kill himself.

Deputy Registrar Rajib Putitundi said the reason for the attack is not yet known.

The knife used in the attack was recovered.