Man tries to rape teenage girl in Thane, arrested; Maharashtra women's commission chief demands action against accused

Thane, Aug 3 (PTI) A man, who has cases of rape and other crimes against him, allegedly tried to rape a 14-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane district, but the teenager managed to save herself, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The accused was arrested after the incident which took place on Wednesday evening in Kalyan area when the girl was returning home from tuition classes, inspector Dinkar Karde from Kolsewadi police station told reporters.

Maharashtra State Commission for Woman (MSCW) chairperson Rupali Chakankar in a tweet on Thursday demanded that the state home minister take cognisance and initiate action against the accused.

Karde said an FIR was registered on Wednesday night under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the accused, identified as Vishal Gawli, was arrested from Kalyan (east).

Advertisment

He said the accused allegedly waylaid the girl while she was going home, dragged her to a roadside and attempted to rape her.

The courageous girl raised an alarm and ran away from the spot to save herself, the official said.

After reaching home, the girl informed about the incident to her parents following which a complaint was lodged with the Kolsewadi police, he said.

Advertisment

The official said several cases of rape, molestation and other offences were earlier registered against the accused.

MSCW chairperson Chakankar in a tweet said a case has come to light in Kalyan where a criminal tried to rape a school girl.

The girl managed to rescue herself and got saved, she said.

Advertisment

"It has come to light that the arrested accused faces many serious charges like rape and under POCSO. The accused who faces serious charges and has been externed is still scot-free, which raises a question mark on the functioning of local police," she said.

"On behalf of the commission, we are demanding that the home minister of the state take note and action against the accused and those who are guilty," Chakankar said.

She also tagged the post to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds charge of the home department. PTI COR GK