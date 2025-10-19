Man tries to run over 4 women with tractor over land dispute in Rajasthan village

Jaipur, Oct 19 (PTI) Four women were injured after a man allegedly attempted to run them over with a tractor in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Sunday following a dispute over land, police said.

The incident took place in Mithdiya village along Degana-Khatu highway where Bhanwar Lal and his son Gajendra built a permanent structure overnight on the women's property.

When the women opposed the construction, the duo allegedly attacked them with an axe and also tried to mow them down with a tractor, police said.

The injured women were taken to a government hospital in Degana. One of them, Mastu (26), was later referred to Ajmer for treatment, while the other three were discharged after primary treatment.

One of the victims, Suman Meghwal (31), said she and her sisters inherited eight bighas of land after their father's death in 2013. She alleged that Bhanwar Lal had been claiming ownership of a portion of their land for several years.

On Saturday night, the man allegedly raised a brick structure on their field. When Suman, Mastu, Kiran (23) and Monika (17) reached the spot on Sunday morning and began removing the construction, they were allegedly attacked. An FIR has been lodged against Bhanwar Lal, police said. PTI SDA SKY SKY