Man tries to sexually assault pregnant woman, pushes her from moving train in TN

Vellore (Tamil Nadu), Feb 7 (PTI) A 31-year-old man was arrested allegedly for attempting to sexually assault a four-month pregnant woman in a moving train and pushing her out of the compartment near Katpadi in the district, police said on Friday.

The 36-year-old victim, a native of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, was travelling alone in the women’s compartment on Thursday night when the man, said to be a history-sheeter, boarded the train at Jolarpet railway station, and attempted to sexually assault her, police said.

Resisting his attempt, she ran towards the restroom in a bid to lock herself but he pursued and pushed her out of the train, a police official said. She sustained fractures on her hand and leg.

Passers-by who noticed her fall from the train admitted her to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore.

Police said Hemraj, from K V Kuppam, who was arrested based on CCTV footage, was recently let out on bail in connection with the murder of a woman in Chennai. He was booked under the Goondas Act in 2022, the police official added.

The woman has been living with her husband, a tailor, and son in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur for several years. She had decided to go to her mother's home in Chitoor as she was pregnant and accordingly boarded the Coimbatore-Tirupati Intercity express alone on Thursday night. PTI JSP SA