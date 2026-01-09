Man tries to snatch elderly woman's gold chain inside lift in Greater Noida West society

Noida, Jan 9 (PTI) A man wearing a helmet allegedly attempted to snatch a gold chain from an elderly woman inside a lift at a high-rise housing society in Greater Noida West, police said on Friday.

The police said the incident took place around 5 pm on Thursday at La Residencia Society. The elderly woman was in the lift along with a girl when the accused entered.

According to a complaint lodged at Bisrakh police station, the woman initially mistook the man for a delivery executive. He allegedly tried to snatch her chain inside the elevator, following which she raised an alarm. The man then fled from the lift, the police said.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the lift. The police said a case has been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim.

"Teams have been formed to investigate the matter. CCTV footage and other evidence are being examined to identify and apprehend the accused," the police said. PTI COR KIS AKY