Man tries to strangle woman on isolated street in Delhi's Dwarka, robs her belongings

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) A man allegedly tried to strangle a woman and fled with her purse and phone when she was crossing an isolated street in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Monday.

The accused has been arrested, they added.

According to the police, the incident occurred on January 6 at 6.30 am on an isolated street in the Uttam Nagar area.

A team was formed to nab the accused following a complaint by the woman, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said.

The team analysed several CCTV footage in the area and arrested the accused on the same day, Vardhan said.

The police said the accused has been identified as 38-year-old Shiv Kumar, a resident of the Chanakyapuri area here.

The incident's video caught on a CCTV was widely circulated on social media.

It showed that the accused who was walking behind the woman overpowered her and tried strangulating her. He then snatched her purse and phone before fleeing the spot.

"The accused was found previously involved in six criminal cases," the DCP said. PTI BM RPA