Man trying to save boat capsize victims drowns in river

Botad (Guj), Sep 2 (PTI) A man drowned while trying to rescue devotees who fell into a river after a boat carrying them to a temple sank in Botad district of Gujarat on Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred in the morning when the boat was carrying four devotees to Belnath Mahadev temple located on the banks of the Kalubhar river near Khijadiya village, said Gir Gadhada Taluka Development Officer (TDO) Anil Vala.

Some local residents immediately jumped into the river for rescue. Unfortunately, one of them, identified as Harpalsinh Gohil, drowned, Vala said.

Gohil's body was fished out of the river, a police official said. PTI Cor KA NSK