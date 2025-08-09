Man, two children, brother-in-law dead as two bikes collide in MP's Mandla

Mandla, Aug 9 (PTI) Four persons were killed and two others injured on Saturday when a couple of speeding motorcycles collided in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The incident took place at 4pm near Jarga-Jargi village, about 25 km off the district headquarters, on the Mandla-Seoni border, Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha said.

"A motorcycle with five members of a family going from Seoni to Mandla rammed into another two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction. Rajendra Kushram (38), his sons Sohil (10) and Ravindra (7) and his brother-in-law Shivprasad Maravi (27) died. Rajendra's wife, Shakun Kushram (32) and one Vivek Kumar Kakodia (28) were injured," the SP said.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, the official said.