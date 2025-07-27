Man, two daughters killed as truck hits motorcycle

Pune: A 37-year-old man and his two minor daughters were killed after their motorcycle was knocked down by a truck in Baramati city in Pune district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased, Omkar Acharya, was returning home in the morning after picking up one of his daughters from a school when the incident occurred in Khandoba Nagar area.

"Acharya picked up his daughter Saee (10) from her school. He, Saee, and his other daughter Madhura (4) were returning home on the motorcycle when a dumper truck hit the bike from behind while attempting to overtake," said a police officer.

The trio fell off the bike and sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival, he said.

The truck driver has been arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.