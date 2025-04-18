Man, two kids killed as truck hits motorcycle in MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (MP), Apr 18 (PTI) A man and his two children were killed and two other children were injured when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle near Bamitha in the district on Friday morning, police said.

The accident took place between 7:30 and 8 am. A total of five persons were riding the motorbike at the time of the accident.

Miajilal Ahirwar (45) and his children Shivam (3) and Varsha (4) died on the spot, said Bamitha police station in-charge Ashutosh Shrotriya.

The other two injured kids were admitted to the district hospital in critical condition, he said.

The truck driver who was allegedly speeding was arrested and further probe was on, he added. PTI COR MAS KRK