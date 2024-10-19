Man, two others held for abetting wife's suicide in Thane district

Thane, Oct 19 (PTI) A man and two of his family members have been arrested for allegedly harassing his wife and abetting her suicide in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The victim, Sonali Pawar (27), hanged herself on October 16, following which her mother approached the Badlapur police with a complaint, sub-inspector P D Amrutkar said.

The police have arrested the woman's husband, Rohit Pawar (30), his brother Dhananjay (36) and their father, Satish Vitthal Pawar (62), in connection with the death, he said.

As per the complaint, the victim's in-laws allegedly misappropriated her jewellery and held her captive at their house. They also tortured her physically and mentally, the official said.

The alleged harassment drove the woman to suicide, he said, adding that the mother-in-law and sister-in-law are also accused in the case. PTI COR ARU