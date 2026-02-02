Man, two sons arrested in Ranchi for beating neighbour to death

Ranchi, Feb 2 (PTI) Police arrested a man and his two sons here for allegedly beating a neighbour to death, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday near Dhobi Ghat in the Bariatu compound area under Lalpur police station limits. The deceased has been identified as Madheshwar Singh, aged between 55 and 60 years, he said.

DSP (City) KV Raman said, "We have arrested a man and his two sons in this connection. The accused have been identified as Munna Oraon and his two sons, Aman and Aniket Oraon. During the investigation, it was found that there was a dispute between the two neighbours. The deceased was in a drunken state. He had an argument with them over some issues, which later turned violent." The arrested accused beat him up severely, following which he fell to the ground and was seriously injured, the DSP said.

The victim was immediately rushed to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, the DSP added.

An FIR against them has been lodged at Lalpur police station, and all three have been booked under the charge of murder.