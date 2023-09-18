Man, two sons die after motorcycle hits bus in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) A man and his two sons died when their motorcycle collided head on with a state transport bus in Gunnaur police station area of the district, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said Hansraj (45) was taking his sons Mohan (9) and Manoj (13) to Bulandshahr on Sunday night, when the incident occurred.

The three were brought to Gunnaur community health centre, where they were declared dead by the doctors, the police official said.

The bus has been impounded and the driver detained. The bodies has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said. PTI COR NAV NSD NSD