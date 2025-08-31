Man, two sons drown during Lord Ganesh idol immersion

Jamnagar (Gujarat), Aug 31 (PTI) A 36-year-old man and his two sons drowned in a lake during Lord Ganesh immersion in Jamnagar city on Sunday, police said.

Pritesh Rawal, a resident of Rameshwar Nagar, his sons Sanjay (16) and Ansh (4) drowned in the afternoon, a police official said.

A fire brigade team of Jamnagar Municipal Corporation (JMC) recovered the bodies of the deceased persons.

The municipal corporation has prepared a special pond for immersing idols, and appealed to people to use this facility. PTI Cor KA NSK