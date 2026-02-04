Man, two sons drown in water tank in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

Jaipur, Feb 4 (PTI) A man and his two sons drowned in a water tank in a field in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in Rasuwala village. The deceased have been identified as Gurdeep Singh (40) and his sons Lakhwinder Singh (22) and Rajwinder Singh (16), all residents of Rasuwala.

According to Sangaria Police Station House Officer (SHO) Amar Singh, the three were sowing crops in their field when Rajwinder went to a neighbouring field to fetch water from a tank. He slipped while filling water and fell into the tank.

Hearing his cries, Lakhwinder rushed to rescue him but also lost his balance and fell in. Gurdeep then jumped in to save his sons, but none of them could come out, the SHO said.

Villagers later reached the fields and grew suspicious after noticing a cap, belt, clothes and footwear near the tank. The bodies were pulled out with the help of ropes, the officer said.

The bodies were later handed over to the family after post-mortem, he added.