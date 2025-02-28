Man, two sons held for forcing woman to convert religion after marriage in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) A man and his two sons were arrested here on Friday for allegedly compelling a woman to undergo religious conversion after marrying her under a false identity, police said.

According to a written complaint filed by the woman on Wednesday, Ahsan met her six years ago, introduced himself as Rahul, and promised to help her find a job. A few days later, he married her at an Arya Samaj temple.

When the woman discovered his real name and religion, she confronted him over the deception, leading to frequent quarrels, a police officer said.

She alleged that Ahsan alias Rahul (25), along with his father Akhlaq (55) and brother Imran (23), pressured her to convert to Islam, he said.

Upon her refusal, they allegedly subjected her to mental and physical harassment. The woman further claimed that they forcibly terminated her pregnancy three times, the officer said.

A case has been registered against the three accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act at Teela Morh police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Nimish Patil said. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ