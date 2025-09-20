Man, two sons held in Faridabad for killing kin, staging suicide

Faridabad, Sep 20 (PTI) Police have arrested a man and his two sons for allegedly killing another son and attempting to make it look like suicide, officials here said on Saturday.

According to police, the accused were identified as Dhaniram (65), Sudama (28) and Suraj (19), residents of Subhash colony, Ballabgarh in Faridabad.

Police earlier said that the victim, Krishna (28) was an alcoholic and worked as a labourer. On September 15, Dhaniram, along with his two sons, beat Krishna to death.

The accused later attempted to show that Krishna died by suicide. They hanged his body and told the police that it was a suicide case. However, during investigation, the villagers told the police that Krishna was murdered, police said.

An FIR was registered and the accused were arrested. “During investigation, the accused confessed to the crime,” a police spokesperson said.

They were produced in a city court and will be in police remand for three days. Further investigation is underway. PTI COR HIG HIG