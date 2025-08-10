Man, two sons killed in road accident while returning after rakhi celebration in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 10 (PTI) A 40-year-old man and his two minor sons were killed and three others seriously injured when a speeding car rammed into a motorcycle in Dungarpur district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place near Deval village on Udaipur Road in Sadar police station area when all six victims riding on the same two-wheeler were returning home after celebrating Rakshabandhan, they said.

Sadar police station SHO Subodh Kumar said the deceased were identified as Sunil Ghoghra (40), and his sons Shravan (6) and Nishant (7), all residents of Dungarpur district.

The injured have been admitted to hospital in serious condition, police said, adding angry locals set the car on fire after the accident.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, they said.