Man, two sons killed in UP's Jhansi as tractor trolley overturns in drain

Jhansi(UP), Oct 16 (PTI) Three people including a father and his two sons were killed and over a dozen were injured on Wednesday when a tractor trolley they were travelling in overturned here, police said.

The deceased were identified as Bablu (45) and his sons Deepak (18) and Chhotu (12), residents of Lalitpur, they said. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Gopi Nath Soni said, "The incident occurred in Sarsenda village under Gursarai police station area. A tractor trolley taking labourers to work on the farm overturned in a drain." The police team with the help of locals rushed the injured passengers to a hospital where the doctors declared three people dead, Soni said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and the rest are undergoing treatment, Soni added.