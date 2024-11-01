Man, two sons killed over family land dispute in MP; third son injured

Dindori (MP), Nov 1 (PTI) A 65-year-old man and his two sons were axed to death by a group of relatives, who also injured his third son, over a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh’s tribal-dominated Dindori district, police said on Friday.

Dharam Singh Maravi and his sons Shivraj Maravi (40) and Raghuraj (28) were killed at Lalpur on Thursday night. Maravi’s third son Ramraj suffered injuries in the attack and is being treated at the district hospital, Gardasari police station in-charge inspector Durga Nagpure told PTI.

He said the accused and the victims were members of the families of two brothers locked in a feud over a tract of agricultural land.

Differences over the harvesting of crops in their field led to the murders at Lalpur, about 50 km from the district headquarters, he said.

Dindori Superintendent of Police Vahani Singh told PTI that four accused have been detained, adding that they suspect the involvement of at least seven people in the killings. PTI COR LAL NR